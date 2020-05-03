Assam Government Issues Fresh Guidelines Regarding Restrictions During Extended Lockdown

The Assam government has strictly prohibited the movement of individuals between 6 PM and 6 AM throughout the State across all zones, except for emergency services namely medical services, police, fire services and emergency response for restoring telecom and electricity.

State Level Empowered Committee on coronavirus had held a meeting on Saturday chaired by Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 17.

The meeting decided that the directives given by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 1 shall be strictly adhered to with the following restrictions:

The movement of individuals is strictly prohibited between 6 PM and 6 AM throughout the state across all zones, except for emergency services namely medical services, police, fire services and emergency response for restoring telecom and electricity.

Private Medical Clinics and OPDs shall be allowed to open including veterinary OPDs.

All standalone shops shall be allowed to operate till 5 PM. In areas where there are adjacent shops, it shall be ensured that there are at least two closed shops in between two open shops except for pharmacies, grocery stores and book shops. Deputy Commissioners shall in consultation with market associations, identify the shops and allow them to operate only after this is finalised. Market complexes and shopping malls shall remain closed.

Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers maintaining social distancing.

Private four-wheelers are allowed with driver and two others.

For two-wheelers, pillion riding is allowed either with one female or one child up to the age of 12 years.

All constructions in urban areas shall be allowed with a maximum of 50% workforce.

City buses, intra-district and inter-district buses shall operate with 50% capacity. Only 50% of total number of buses shall be allowed to operate and only under the authority of ASTC. All vehicles which are allowed to ply are not permitted to stop in the Red and Orange Zones but can only pass through.

Government and Private offices shall operate with 50% of employees.

All tea shops, restaurants, ice-cream parlours, cooked food outlets are allowed to operate on take away or home delivery basis only.

Barber shops, saloons and parlours shall continue to remain closed; however, home visits of barber would be allowed after following hygiene and sanitisation norms.

No livestock carrying trucks shall be allowed to enter the state. However, if there is any truck already loaded with livestock and headed for any state outside Assam those may be allowed to move to their destination without stopping in the State of Assam.

E-Commerce for all commodities is allowed.

Maintaining social distancing and arrangement for thermal scanning, hand sanitisation shall be the responsibility of the Head of the Organisation both public and private.

Female employees, both private and public, with children below 5 years of age are not to attend office till 17th May, 2020.

Haats and bazars including weekly markets shall remain closed throughout the state.

Movement of persons beyond the age of 65 years and below the age of 10 years shall be restricted in public spaces except for medical purposes.

Coronavirus cases

Assam has so far reported 43 cases of COVID-19, of which 32 have recovered and one patient has died. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in India touched 40,263 on Sunday. 10,887 patients have recovered while 1,306 have died.

