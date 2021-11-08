Assam Exempts Children Below 10 Years From Mandatory COVID Testing On Visiting State

In a relief to tourists travelling to Assam with kids, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government on Monday has withdrawn the condition of mandatory COVID-19 testing for children below the age of 10 years, visiting the state.

In an official notification, the government informed that earlier, they had exempted the fully vaccinated adults from the COVID-19 testing and now, in another step to further ease the restrictions, the government is doing the same for kids below the age of 10 years. The notification read, “Children below 10 years of age along with double vaccinated parent(s)/ guardian(s) coming to Assam are hereby exempted from the mandatory COVID-19 testing.”

The order was released by Anurag Goel, principal secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department. The order further added that the parents will be facilitated to get the paid COVID-19 test done if they desire to get this done.

Govt of Assam: Children below 10 years of age along with double vaccinated parent(s) guardian(s) coming to Assam are hereby exempted from the mandatory COVID-19 testing. However, voluntary paid testing for such children shall be facilitated if the parents/ guardians so desire. pic.twitter.com/EkvWlnMMsi — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

A previous notification exempted all incoming travellers who had received both doses of vaccination from obligatory testing upon arrival. Furthermore, passengers who have only received a single dose of vaccination or have not been vaccinated at all, or who are symptomatic even after getting both doses, will be required to undertake required RT-PCR testing at their own expense upon arrival in Assam. The orders apply to those who enter the state through airports, train stations, road border crossings, and other sites.

Children and fully vaccinated individuals were granted exemptions due to a decrease in COVID-19 positive rates throughout the state and country, as well as an increase in the number of people who have been vaccinated, according to the notification. Assam reported 137 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data provided by the health ministry.

India in the last 24 hours recorded 11,451 new Coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,43,66,987, while active cases fell to 1,42,826, the lowest level in 262 days. According to data updated at 8 a.m., the death toll has risen to 4,61,057, including 266 new fatalities. For the past 31 days, the daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been below 20,000, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for the past 134 days.

