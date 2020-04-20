Assam Provides Financial Aid To Those Stranded Outside The State Amid Lockdown

On Monday, the government of Assam credited Rs 2000 into the bank accounts of 86,000 people of the state who are stranded in various parts of the country owing to the lockdown. Earlier, the state government issued a helpline number for the people, to connect with the state government. Around 4,29,851 people called the helpline number to get themselves registered, from which 2,28,126 filled the forms through a link provided by the state government. After intense verification, 99758 people were found eligible for the financial assistance of which, 86000 beneficiaries received the aid on Monday.

Addressing a press briefing at the COVID-19 Control Room at NHM Office in Guwahati, Health and Finance Minister of the State Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the financial aid scheme initiated by the government helped the government get a count of the number of people stranded in different parts of the country and also their locations.

“We not only got to know their exact locations, but we also got to know from where they belong and how many are there in each family. This will help us in taking a step when these people return to the State, once the lockdown is lifted,” Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Health minister further added that this will help the government understand the number of people who would likely be put under quarantine. The massive exercise of connecting the people of the state stranded in different parts of the country was done by the government with the help of 108 services and volunteers from Cotton College University, Gauhati University and Assam Engineering College. Dr Sarma also announced that in a phase-wise manner, the government will also release aid to other beneficiaries who enrolled themselves seeking assistance from the government.

Earlier, the state government also extended assistance of $1000 to those from the state who are stranded abroad. Around 34 people, who were abroad on vacation or business purpose and couldn’t return due to cancellation of flights, got the benefit.

