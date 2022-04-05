Assam Extends Full Support To Grade 9 Boy Who Created Smart Shoe For Visually Handicapped

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnendu Paul met with Ankurit Karmakar, a ninth standard student from Assam's Karimganj district who has invented a 'smart shoe' for the visually handicapped, and promised that the state government would support him in achieving his goal of becoming a scientist in the near future.

MLA Paul made a visit to the residence of Ankurit Karmakar at the request of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“It is very good news for us that, Ankurit Karmakar has designed a smart shoe to help the visually impaired people. When our Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma came to know about the young boy’s work, the Chief Minister instructed me to meet him,” BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul said while speaking to ANI.

Following the direction of HCM #ASSAM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji today I went to meet #AnkuritKarmakar S/O Amit Karmakar of Subash Rd ,Kxj, studying in 9th Class,who made a special shoe for blind people,the shoe he invented gives signal to an obstruction near

(1/2)@himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/FuHkparoPT — Krishnendu Paul MLA (@KPaulMLA) April 4, 2022

BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul stated that he has also passed on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's message to the young boy and his family.

“He wants to become a scientist. Our Chief Minister and our government will extend full support to the young boy in future and that message has been given by our Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma,” BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul stated.

In a bid to help visually impaired people, Ankurit Karmakar, a ninth standard student from Rowland’s Memorial High School in the Karimganj district of Assam has designed a sensor-enabled smart shoe that allows visually impaired people to stay safe from obstacles that come along their way.

When the sensor identifies an obstruction in the path, the shoe's buzzer sounds. It is loud enough to alert the wearer.

"If there's an obstacle in the way, the sensor in the shoe will detect it and the buzzer will give an alert. When the buzzer will ring, the visually impaired person will be able to hear it and he can become alert and act accordingly to avoid the obstacle," Anukrit Karmakar told reporters.

