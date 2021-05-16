Assam: Fire Breaks Out In Sivasagar's New Market Area; 30 Shops Gutted

A fire broke out in Assam's Sivasagar on Sunday. The raging fire broke out in Sivasagar's Newmarket at station Charali. According to reports, 30 shops have been gutted in the fire. It is suspected that a short circuit lead to the Sivasagar fire. Even so, the blaze has been contained by the fire tenders from State Fire Service and ONGC. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday.

However, as of now, no casualties have been reported. On the other hand, property damage due to the fire is believed to be in crores as multiple shops were gutted in the blaze. Authorities are further investigating to establish the reason for the New Market fire.

Fire in Gujarat

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in an air conditioning unit in Gujarat on Saturday. At least four COVID-19 patients were shifted from a hospital that was above the air conditioning unit. "A total of 12 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment at Vedanta Hospital, located on the third floor of Capital Complex in the city's Naroda locality, where the blaze erupted around 2.30 pm due to a spark in the air conditioning unit on the ground floor," said Rajesh Bhatt, additional chief fire officer of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

He further added that two hospitals—Vedanta Hospital and Keshvi Hospital—are located on the third floor of the complex. "The fire spread externally to the third floor of the building. At least four COVID-19 patients admitted in the non-ICU ward of Vedanta hospital were rushed out and shifted to two different hospitals," he said.

Even though the fire and smoke did not reach any of the two hospitals and only affected a few electronic shops, the administration decided to shift the patients for their safety in ambulances, the official said. Vedanta Hospital had 12 COVID-19 patients at the time of the incident, while the adjoining Keshvi Hospital had four OPD patients, who moved out following the blaze, he added. At least eight fire tenders brought the fire under control after two hours, he said, adding the power supply in the building was disrupted for an hour. "All are safe and the fire has been brought under control," he said.

