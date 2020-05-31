Assam Flood Affects 3.72 Lakh People In 11 Districts; Centre Releases More Funds

The flood situation in Assam continued to worsen with nearly 3.72 lakh people having been affected in 11 districts of the state. The Goalpara district has emerged as the worst-hit region, followed by Nagaon and Hojai. As many as 18,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps. The Central government has allocated more funds to help the state tackle the flood and its aftermath.

The daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that another person died in Kampur of Nagaon district on Saturday, taking the total of deaths to six. A total of 348 villages are underwater and 26,977 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, it added.

The Kopili river at Kampur and at Dharamtul is flowing above the danger mark. Besides, embankments, roads, bridges, culverts have been damaged at various places in Kamrup, Goalpara, Hojai, Nagaon, Barpeta, Sonitpur, and Udalguri districts. A total of 39.58 percent of Assam's geographical area is flood-prone and more than one wave of floods hit this zone almost every year, official sources said.

Soil erosion worsens the situation

Massive soil erosion has hit districts like Biswanath, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, and Majuli districts, the ASDMA said. Heavy landslides in Dima Hasao has blocked the Umrangso-Lanka road.

Chief Minister Sonowal on Saturday visited the Nalbari district and took stock of the erosion-mitigation operation along the Brahmaputra at Doulasal-Larkuchi in the Borkhetri constituency. Earlier on Wednesday, Sonowal instructed all authorities to take all necessary steps to prevent any incidents of electrification. He also directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to cold storages to house agricultural produce.

"In response to the Assam government's letter, the 15th Finance Commission accorded river erosion as a natural calamity and recommended for adequate compensation including rehabilitation," a government statement read.

The Centre has increased the State Disaster Response Force funds for Assam to Rs 772 crore, Sonowal said, out of which Rs 386 crore has already been received.

Even as Assam battles hard against COVID-19 outbreak, adverse situations like flood and erosion, cyclone and African Swine Fever, have magnified the troubles in the state. The Chief Minister, however, said that all the problems can be dealt with the support of the people of Assam.

