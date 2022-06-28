Assam Flood: Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Flood-affected Areas; Assures To Give Assistance

As the flood situation in the state of Assam has started to show signs of improvement, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited the flood-affected areas of Bhabanipur in Bajali. CM Sarma also assured that necessary assistance will be provided to those affected by floods. On Sunday, the CM had visited the flood-affected Barak valley area in Silchar.

CM also took to Twitter and shared a video of his visit to flood affected areas:

My visit to flood-affected areas of Charalpara Nayapara at Bhabanipur, Bajali. pic.twitter.com/Gvrgvgf8gm — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 28, 2022

After his visit, the Assam CM informed, "Visited flood relief camps at No 425 Medhikuchi Model Primary School and PHC at Bhabanipur, Bajali. We'll provide assistance for reconstruction of damaged houses. ₹9 cr has been sanctioned for strengthening embankment of Pahumara river and construction of road on it."

Later, he also stated, "Inspected the flood situation at Charalpara Nayapara at Bhabanipur, Bajali and took note of the hardships faced by the people. We shall extend all necessary assistance to the affected people. We will also prepare a list of such people and take further actions accordingly."

Assam floods

The state of Assam continues to suffer due to floods. As per the latest data, the death toll has gone up to 135 after eight more were reported dead on Monday. Officials have informed that the Assam floods continue to impact more than 33.03 lakh people in around 28 districts. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), stated that 8.76 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district, over 5.08 lakh people are in distress in Nagaon, 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh people have been affected in the Darrang district of Assam.

The ASDMA also reported that the administration has set up relief camps in 22 districts across the state and about 2,65,788 people affected by flood water are still lodged in 717 relief camps.