Assam Flood Situation Improves; Affected Population Declines From 18.35 Lakh To 14 Lakh

Assam's flood situation improved on Monday as the number of affected people declined to nearly 14 lakh from the previous day's 18.35 lakh, with the death of one more person that took the toll to 180, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the person lost his life due to the deluge in Cachar district during the day.

Besides, one more person is missing in the same district, it said.

The toll due to the flood and landslides this year rose to 180 in the state, the bulletin said.

The ASDMA said altogether 13,71,600 people are still affected by the floods in 21 districts, including Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

Cachar is the worst-hit district with nearly 6.69 lakh people suffering, followed by Nagaon (3.63 lakh people) and Morigaon (1.79 lakh people).

Till Sunday, over 18.35 lakh people were hit by the deluge across 23 districts in the state.

At present, 1,344 villages are under water and 43,779.12 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Authorities are running 376 relief camps and distribution centers in 18 districts, where 1,55,271 people, including 41,546 children, have taken shelter.

The state administration distributed 473.82 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 901.02 litres of mustard oil, 812.09 quintals of cattle feed and other flood relief items in the last 24 hours.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Morigaon, Nalbari, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Darrang, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Tamulpur, Morigaon, Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Dhubri, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri.

Altogether 5,35,941 domestic animals and poultry have been affected in the deluge across nine districts, the bulletin said.

Quoting the Central Water Commission bulletin, the ASDMA said that the Brahmaputra river at Dhubri town and its tributaries Kopili at Dharamtul, Disang at Nanglamuraghat and Burhidihing at Chenimari (Khowang) are flowing above danger levels.

