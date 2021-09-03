Assam Floods: 13 Animals Drowned In Kaziranga National Park, Over 1230 Villages Affected

A total of 13 animal casualties have been reported at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam. The Assam Government cited 'drowning due to flooding' as the primary reason for their death. The government said in a statement, "13 animal casualties and three animals have been rescued at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve."

As per the reports in ANI, nine Hog Deers, two Swamp Deer, one Python and one Cap Langure lost their lives in the flood. Floods have affected various parts of Assam. According to the report by the government, the water levels at places like Nimatighat, Dhansirimukh and Tezpur are still above the danger level. Due to such high levels of water, 70% of the 223 camps that were inundated have now been submerged underwater. As many as 950 villages in 21 districts of Assam have been affected due to floods, revealed Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS). A total of 1,619 people were taken shelter in these relief camps as well.

The current situation in Assam

The flood situation in Assam has slightly improved as the number of people affected by the flooding came down to 1.55 lakh. According to the report, there were still two children who died on Thursday. The total number of people affected due to the floods was 6.48 lakh on Wednesday and now is less than 6.48 lakh. Taking the death toll to five, one child drowned each in Chamaria of Kamrup and Mayong of Morigaon. There were two more reports of drowning within the state of Assam but the report said that they were not related to the ongoing floods and were general drownings.

As of now, 1,230 villages remain submerged and at least 39,606.03 hectares of crop area have been damaged due to the rains. ASDMA confirmed that the affected districts were Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, and Sonitpur districts. The report said that Nalbari was the worst-hit district and at least 1.1 lakh people were affected directly due to the floods. The authorities are trying to set up relief camps.

(With inputs from ANI)