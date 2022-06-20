Assam Floods: Amit Shah Dials CM Himanta Sarma For Inquiry On Situation; MHA To Send Team

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 20 dialled Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to probe and examine the current situation in Assam due to the floods.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter to thank the Home Minister for his continuous inquiry regarding the critical flood situation in Assam. The Union Minister also stated that to check the extent of the damage caused by the floods, a team of officials will soon be sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Hon HM Shri Amit Shah Ji called twice since morning to enuire about the flood situation in Assam. He informed that a team of officials shall soon be sent by Ministry of Home Affairs to assess the damages caused by the natural calamity," the CM stated. "Grateful to HM for his help," he added.

PM Modi dials CM Sarma to enquire about Assam floods, assures help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18 spoke to CM Sarma and inquired about the flood situation which has claimed at least 54 lives. Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM on June 18 informed that PM Modi had called him and enquired about the flood situation in the state. Further, CM Sarma said that PM Modi expressed his concerns over the hardships being faced by the people due to the floods and landslides and that the Prime Minister assured the central government's help to the state.

CM Himanta Sarma chairs review meet as floods intensify

Assam CM Sarma chaired a review meeting on the ongoing flood situation in the state on June 20. He discussed the flood situation and disaster management preparedness with deputy commissioners and other civil servants. Seven out of 35 districts in Assam have been flooded and for the fourth consecutive day, the Indian Army is carrying out relentless rescue operations.

The heavy rains in Assam since June 15 have affected about 31 lakh people, according to the State Disaster Management Authority of Assam. Notably, more than 7.31 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district alone, followed by 3.54 lakh people in Darrang district, 3.52 lakh people in Bajali, 2.41 lakh in Nagaon, 2.21 lakh in Goalpara, 2.18 lakh in Kamrup, 1.65 lakh in Nalbari, 1.14 lakh in Lakhimpur, 1.25 lakh in Hojai and 1.13 lakh in Bongaigaon, according to the ASDMA's report.

Notably, CM Sarma has directed all district administrations to ensure adequate food supplies in all flood-affected districts, that relief operations should not be jeopardised, and that all Deputy Commissioners should submit requests to the Personnel Department for additional human resources for relief operations.

