Assam Floods: Central Team To Visit Dima Hasao To Conduct Damage Assessment Study

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the central team will visit Dima Hasao, the worst affected district in the recent floods to do a damage assessment and submit a report to the central and state government. Notably, floods have battered Assam over the past few days. In the last 24 hours, a total population of 5,80,145 was affected across 1,374 villages in 18 districts.

CM Dr Himanta Biswa met people affected by flood and landslides at Haflong and assured them of remedial measures.

The CM directed authorities to ensure quick restoration of road connectivity in the region for convenience of the people.

The Dima Hasao district has been the most affected by the rains and floods leading to landslides. The central team will conduct a survey of the district to estimate the extent of damage and will submit a report to the state and central government.

CM Sarma visits Dima Hasao

Assam CM Himanta Sarma visited the regions affected by the massive rains in Dima Hasao. He said a majority of the road and power supply network, water supply and irrigation infrastructure, and hanging bridges have been badly damaged by the natural disaster. "The developing works that had been done in districts for last five to ten years are almost damaged," he added. CM Sarma said the state government officials will soon visit Haflong and do an impact assessment of the damage done to the government infrastructure providing basic citizen services like transportation, power, etc.

"After the detailed reports, the government will re-build and construct the damages with new schemes. The state government will soon sanction an amount to North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) for re-construction of small damages for surface communication," Sarma said.

Assam CM's meeting with district administration of Dima Hasao

After doing a survey of the damage caused and meeting the affected people CM Himanta Sarma sat down with the district administration to get an overview of the preliminary destruction caused by the landslides. He directed the officials to focus on immediate restoration of the transport network and also stressed on making the damaged roads ready for traffic movement.

He also assured all support will be given to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) including the funds required to rehabilitate from the current situation, "We are working to mitigate the risk due to landslides," Sarma said.

Along with leaders & officials, held a meeting with Dima Hasao District Administration to review the preliminary destruction caused due to landslide. Stressed on immediate resumption of full-scale transportation. Also laid emphasis on restoration of damaged roads.

Assam floods: Extent of Damage

The North-Eastern state has suffered immensely after the natural disaster, which can be gathered by the extent of damage done. As per the flood report by the Assam government, in the past 24-hours, two people have died taking the total toll to 26 human lives (21 in floods and 5 in landslides); 5,80,145 populations of 1,374 villages in 18 districts were affected in flood in last 24 hours; 64098.92 hectares of crop areas have been damaged in flood in last 24 hours.

Support is being provided to the people by setting up of relief camps and support centres, accordingly 346 relief camps have been erected and 182 relief distribution centres have been opened in all the affected areas in the last 24 hours.

IMAGE: @himantabiswa - Twitter