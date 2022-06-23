Assam Floods: CM Sarma Thanks Dalai Lama For Donating Rs 10 Lakh To Support Relief Efforts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Gaden Phodrang Trust of The Dalai Lama for donating Rs 10 lakh for conducting humanitarian efforts after massive floods in the state, which have affected over 41 lakh people from 34 districts, while 2,31,819 people took shelter in the 810 relief camps in the state. A total of 1,13,485.37 hectares of land have been affected and 11,292 people have been rescued from the affected areas.

Assam is humbly feeling blessed at His Holiness @DalaiLama expressing concerns at ravaging floods in Assam and hardships it is causing. He has graciously sent his blessings.



Assam Government is so grateful to Gaden Phodrang Trust of The Dalai Lama for having donated Rs 10 lakh. pic.twitter.com/mSdMinJho2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 23, 2022

In a letter, the Dalai Lama expressed his concern about the floods which batter the state every year. "It is the most unfortunate that the monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of India seem to wreak havoc year after year," the Dalai Lama said, and extended his deep condolences to the people who lost their loved ones. "I offer my deep condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones, and to everyone affected by the flooding," the Dalai Lama further said. Finally appreciating the work being done to rescue the affected people, the Tibetan Spiritual leader said, "I am donating Rs 10 lakh (Rupees One Million) from the Gaden Phodrang Trust of the Dalai Lama to support those efforts."

Dalai Lama donates to relief efforts during Kerala floods

In October 2021, during the massive floods that hit Kerala, the Dalai Lama expressed his sympathies and offered financial help to the state for the rescue and relief efforts. The Tibetan spiritual leader stated in a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, "I offer my condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones and to all affected by the devastation."

He further stated that the state is actively involved in rescue and evacuation efforts and that as a token of sympathy, he would like to donate to the same. "I understand that the state government and concerned authorities are making every effort to provide help to those in need and that relief efforts are well underway. As a token of my sympathy, I would like to make a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust towards the rescue and relief efforts," the spiritual leader said.

The Dalai Lama had earlier also made his contributions to the PM Cares Fund for India's fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, his staff had also donated a day's salary for the fund.

Image: PTI, ANI