Assam Floods Continue To Wreak Havoc As Over 29 Lakh Remain Affected; Death Toll At 173

The floods in Assam continue to wreak havoc and have now affected over 29 lakh people in 30 districts as per reports.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) have stated that 14 people including six children have died after drowning in flood waters in the state in the last 24 hours alone, and the death toll due to floods and landslides now stands at 173.

Around 29,000 people are staying in 98 relief camps established by the Morigaon district administration for flood victims, but many more are finding temporary refuge on highways, embankments, and high ground by building temporary huts. According to the ASDMA flood report, the deluge is still having an impact on more than 1.68 lakh residents of Morigaon district.

A resident of the Singimari area in Moringaon, Babulal Biswas, described the conditions that him and his family are living under since the floods have submerged their house.

"We are taking shelter on road for the last one month, the first wave of flood-hit us badly and the flood waters are still in our house. Now God will know what will happen. The flood waters have also damaged our crops and agricultural lands. How we will live, we don't know what we will do," Biswas said.

Two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) visited the affected areas

Two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) visited the affected districts to evaluate the damage while the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) accelerated the flood relief efforts. Later today, on July 2, the relief operations would finally be discussed with the Chief Secretary.

The first team from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) visited the flood-affected areas of Panchgram town relief camp, Thunderpar relief camps and other areas under the Algapur revenue circle in Hailakandi district. Further, they visited Lama Bahadurpur and Nilambazar circle in Karimganj district, which have been ravaged by floods.

The second team visited the embankment breach areas and damages in Mora Kalang, Gunamara No 2, Padum Pakhuri, Dahuti Padum Pakhuri, Domal in Marigaon district on July 1. As per the scheduled visit, the team also assessed the damage in the breach points at Kayan revenue circle in the Kamrup district.

Both teams will meet with the Chief Secretary in a final meeting on July 2 at the Assam Secretariat after touring the devastated districts.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI