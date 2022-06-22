Assam Floods: Ex-CM Sarbananda Sonowal Visits Relief Centre, Says, 'Situation Is Grim'

Union Minister and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal oversaw the relief work in Assam, where floods have caused major damage. The leader paid a visit to a flood-relief centre at Nagaon where the affected citizens have been provided temporary accommodation. The Bharatiya Janata Party politician also assured that the state and central governments will provide all the necessary help to the stranded citizens.

As per ANI, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Flood situation is grim in Assam, all steps have been taken to help those stranded. The Centre will also extend all possible help."

It is important to mention that the ongoing flood situation is deteriorating with every hour. Amid this, Home Minister Amit Shah dialled Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to seek updates about the situation. Giving further information about the call, Sarma informed via Twitter that Shah has promised to send help. Notably, PM Modi also enquired about the flood situation in the Northeast state by calling Assam CM Sarma.

Assam floods

The floods have already affected more than 5 million people in the state as heavy rainfalls, landslides wreaked havoc. The state has now reported seven more deaths whereas the lives of 55 lakh people across 32 districts have been adversely affected. Karimganj and Cachar have been severely affected by the rising waters of the Barak and Kushiyara. In Cachar, 2.16 lakh people across 506 villages are suffering, while in Karimganj, 1.47 lakh people have been affected in 454 villages.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority of Assam, significant rains in Assam since June 15 have affected over 7.31 lakh people in the Barpeta district, followed by 3.54 lakh in Darrang, 3.52 lakh in Bajali, 2.41 lakh in Nagaon, 2.21 lakh in Goalpara, 2.18 lakh in Kamrup, 1.65 lakh in Nalbari, 1.14 lakh in Lakhimpur, 1.25 lakh in Hojai, and 1.13 lakh in Bongaigaon.

Notably, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered all district administrations to ensure sufficient food supplies in all flood-affected districts, to prevent jeopardising relief efforts, and to have all Deputy Commissioners submit requests to the Personnel Department for additional human resources for relief operations.