Assam Floods: IAF Airlifts Citizens Stranded At Ditokcherra Railway Station In Dima Hasao

The IAF stated it has airlifted and evacuated citizens stuck in a train at Ditokcherra railway station in Dima Hasao district of Assam, at the request of the civil authorities. In the same area, three people including one woman were killed when a patch of the road in the Haflong area was washed away. The state has been battered by rains for the past couple of days, in which over 25,000 people have been affected across six districts in the first wave of floods this year.

Massive damage reported in Assam floods

The Assam Disaster Management Authority (ADMA) informed, "Till now, a total of 24,681 people of 94 villages in six districts - Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metro) have been affected due to floods," additionally the incidents of landslides have been reported from 12 villages in the Dima Hasao district, "Around 80 houses are severely affected, 3 people dead in Haflong area," an official said.

The Army, para-military forces, SDRF, and Fire and Emergency Services are conducting relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas of the state. Several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals were damaged in Hojai, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts, the official said.

Rail and road networks disrupted due to landslides

The ADMA reported landslides from New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Muolhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmoul villages, where around 80 houses were severely affected. Landslides are also leading to the snapping of railway and road networks.

"Railway line at Jatinga-Harangajao and Mahur-Phaiding was blocked due to landslides. Before reaching the Maibang tunnel at Geremlambra village, the road is likely to be blocked due to landslides," according to ADMA.

Due to the deluge, Cachar has been the worst hit, with 21,000 people affected followed by Karbi Anglong West, where the lives of 2000 people have been severely affected and in Dhemaji over 600 persons have been rendered helpless.

Relief and rescue work in full swing

The agencies providing rescue and relief work - Army, paramilitary forces, Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, civil administration and trained volunteers, evacuated over 2,200 people from Cachar and Hojai districts. Guwahati has also been flooded, with multiple reports of water-logging being reported from the city.

