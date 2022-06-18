Assam Floods: Indian Army Saves Thousands Of Lives In Several Districts During Rescue Ops

The rains which lashed the state of Assam from June 15, have affected about 19 lakh people, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. Due to continuous heavy rains in the various parts of Assam, rivers are rising above dangerous levels causing floods and inundation across rural and urban areas of the state.

Indian Army rescues stranded locals amid Assam Floods

The Armed Forces are always ahead in the service of the nation and its people and are wholeheartedly involved in the rescue and Relief operations in several districts that include -- Hojai, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Darrang, Tamulpur and Kamrup rural areas of Assam.

The Indian Army has deployed around 11 composite columns at various locations and has managed to rescue around 3000 stranded locals and brought them to safe places amid extreme conditions

In Hojai, when the rescue columns arrived at the site during the flood rescue operations, the entire habitation was found completely submerged. The forces are continuously carrying out rescue tasks on a war footing worst affected areas of Radha Nagar, Komarkata, Doboka and Hojai Circle of Hojai district of Assam and thereby saving thousands of lives including children, women and elderly people. There were people who were stuck on a log for around 12 hours and were rescued.

The rescued people also included a lady who had a month-old child and who was later brought to safety with compassion and care.

A different story was witnessed in the Kamrup Rural district where the Indian Army swiftly responded to a distress call and managed to rescue around 136 locals from Kaalajal village. Simultaneously operations continued in the village of Katalmora in the Nalbari district where 36 locals were rescued. On the night of June 17 and 18, the Indian Army columns on standby at Tamulpur moved quickly and rescued stranded locals at Dakhin Gandhibari. The Indian Army has ensured all the assistance and has shown full commitment to rescuing the people of the nation till the fury of floods is reduced and the situation is stabilized.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps has already launched flood-relief operations in coordination with the civil administration in Assam from Thursday.

PM Modi Calls CM Himanta Biswas Sarma To Enquire About Assam Floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and enquired about the flood situation which has cost at least 54 deaths.

Taking to his Twitter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed that PM Modi had called him and enquired about the flood situation in the state. Adding further, CM said that PM Modi expressed his concerns over the hardships being faced by the people due to the floods and landslides and assured the central government's help to the state.

"At 6 am today, Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji called me to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. While expressing his concerns over the hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity, Hon PM assured all help from Central Govt," CM Himanta Sarma said in his tweet on Saturday. "Humbled by PM Modi's reassuring generosity," he added.

