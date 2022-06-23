Assam Floods: PM Modi Assures 'Centre Monitoring Situation, Will Provide All Assistance'

Taking cognizance of the Assam Floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ministers of the Assam Government, and other officials for working round the clock in order to help the flood victims. In a series of tweet he prayed for the safety and well-being of those affected and assured support.

PM Modi takes stock of Assam Floods

CM @himantabiswa, Ministers of the Assam Government and officials are working round the clock in the districts and helping those who have suffered. I pray for the safety and wellbeing of all those in affected areas and once again assure all possible support. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2022

In yet another tweet, PM Modi said that the Armed Forces are wholeheartedly involved in the rescue and Relief operations in several districts of Assam amid the heavy rainfall. The central government is closely monitoring the current situation and will provide all sorts of assistance to overcome this challenge.

"Army and NDRF teams are present in the flood-affected areas. They are conducting evacuation operations and assisting those who are affected. The Air Force has conducted over 250 sorties as a part of the evacuation process. Over the last few days, parts of Assam have witnessed flooding due to heavy rainfall. The Central Government is continuously monitoring the situation in Assam and is working closely with the State Government to provide all possible assistance to overcome this challenge," tweeted PM Modi.

Army and NDRF teams are present in the flood affected areas. They are conducting evacuation operations and assisting those who are affected. The Air Force has conducted over 250 sorties as a part of the evacuation process. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2022

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted an aerial survey of Silchar town of Cachar district inundated under floodwaters due to incessant rainfall in the region. Taking to Twitter and said, “Made an aerial survey of flood-hit Silchar along with MP Rajdeep Roy, DC and SP Cachar. Afterward, I will visit the affected areas and will also interact with people, besides reviewing the situation with the Cachar district administration for expediting our relief efforts.”

Made an aerial survey of flood-hit Silchar along with Hon MP @drrajdeeproy, DC & SP Cachar.



Afterwards, I will visit the affected areas & interact with people, besides reviewing the situation with Cachar district administration for expediting our relief efforts. pic.twitter.com/BHdMwQcXcm — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 23, 2022

17,500 People Rescued From 14 Flood-affected Districts In Assam So Far: NDRF

About 17,500 people have been rescued till now from the flood-affected areas of Assam, the NDRF said Thursday. Of these, 900 were rescued on Thursday, a spokesperson of the National Disaster Response Force stated in an update issued at 5 pm. The official said a total of 26 NDRF teams are operating in 14 flood-affected districts of the state and they are working in coordination with state authorities.

NDRF teams started rescue and relief operations on June 16 in Assam and so far nine precious lives have been rescued while about 17,500 persons have been taken out from the far-flung maroon areas along with 32 livestock, the spokesperson said. The federal force is also helping local administration in the distribution of relief material, he said. The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday with over 54.5 lakh people still affected and 12 fresh deaths reported, officials said. The toll due to the flood since mid-May is now 101, they said.

