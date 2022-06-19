Assam Floods: Rescue Ops Continue For 4th Day In A Row As Indian Army Steps To The Fore

On Sunday, the Indian Army reported that flood relief activities continued for the fourth day in a row. In Assam's seven districts, nonstop relief operations have been carried out despite the bad weather.

"14 composite columns have been able to rescue around 4500 stranded locals including critical patients, elder women and children. Along with rescue operations Indian Army columns also ensured timely supply to relief camps to support thousands of other locals," read an official statement.

Several inspiring stories emerged during relief operations, one of which is that of Captain Rupam Das of Pathshala, Balaji District.

"Captain Rupam Das became an example of service before self. The dedicated officer as a part of the Indian army Column for food relief operations in Sathikuchi village in Nalabari District saved hundreds of lives in spite of his house and his family members were stranded during the same time," informed the Army official.

"His deed is a shining example of unselfish service to humanity, the people of his country, and the country as a whole. Such remarkable gestures demonstrate excellent human values, strong military grooming, and the nation's youth's foundational attributes," according to the statement.

Indian Army rescues stranded locals amid Assam Floods

The Armed Forces have been involved in the rescue and relief operations in several districts including - Hojai, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Darrang, Tamulpur and Kamrup rural areas of Assam. The Indian Army has deployed around 11 composite columns at various locations and has managed to rescue around 3000 stranded locals and brought them to safe places amid extreme conditions.

The extent of the floods in Assam

The heavy rains since June 15 in Assam have affected about 31 lakh people, according to the State Disaster Management Authority of Assam. Notably, more than 7.31 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district alone, followed by 3.54 lakh people in Darrang district, 3.52 lakh people in Bajali, 2.41 lakh in Nagaon, 2.21 lakh in Goalpara, 2.18 lakh in Kamrup, 1.65 lakh in Nalbari, 1.14 lakh in Lakhimpur, 1.25 lakh in Hojai and 1.13 lakh in Bongaigaon, according to the ASDMA's report

Notably, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed all district administrations to ensure adequate food supplies in all flood-affected districts, that relief operations should not be jeopardised, and that all Deputy Commissioners should submit requests to the Personnel Department for additional human resources for relief operations.

(With inputs from ANI)