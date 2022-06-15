Assam Floods: Situation Deteriorates In Tumulpur; Landslides Reported From Dima Hasao

In a worrisome development, the situation in Assam continues to deteriorate because of the unprecedented heavy rainfall. The flood situation in the state and especially in Dima Hasao region has been worsening. The hill district Dima Hasao has already seen multiple landslides in the area as the rain continues to inundate the roads.

A similar deteriorating situation can be seen in Tumulpur district of Assam as several villages and towns are struggling with floods. The mayhem caused in these regions will continue at least till June 17 as the IMD has issued a red alert till the aforesaid date. The local administration in some cities like the state capital Guwahati has started using pumps to drain out the excess water. Local authorities have also ordered the schools to remain close till the situation in Assam is back to normal.

#WATCH | Flood situation deteriorates in the Tumulpur district of Assam as several villages are inundated. Incessant rains the past few days have caused mayhem in some regions of Assam. pic.twitter.com/Ah9jmeOiuM — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

Guwahati has also been witnessing heavy rain and earlier, four people had lost their lives due to a landslide in the Nizarapar area near Boragaon on Tuesday. The incident took place when a portion of the nearby hill came down on the residence of Nayan Rajbongshi. The victims were tenants of Rajbongshi’s house.

It is also important to mention here that India Meteorological Department (IMD) has clearly mentioned that the rainfall will continue to pour for a few more days.

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning in Assam for the next few days

The states of Assam and Meghalaya, in particular, have been issued a 'red alert' for the next several days, as many locations in Assam and Meghalaya are expected to get more heavy rainfall. Strong winds from the Bay of Bengal are likely to bring isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, and Sikkim during the next several days.

The local authorities have also requested people not to leave their houses and stay indoors until there is an emergency. The Kamrup (Metro) district administration said in an advisory, "In view of incessant rains, citizens are advised not to venture out unless absolutely essential."

The administration provided hotline numbers in response to the rising water levels. For information on nearby relief camps, contact Circle Officer Dispur 837602 9984, Circle Officer Guwahati 95082 09686, Field Officer DDMA Dispur 88760 86488, Field Officer DDMA Guwahati 97077 27422. It is also worth noting that the government has advised individuals living in disaster-prone areas to relocate to safer zones. In the case of emergency, the District Administration office can be contacted at 1077/8638112297.