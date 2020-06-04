Baghjan Blowout: Assam Forest Dept Sets Up Expert Committee To Assess Impact Of Gas Leak

The Forest Department of Assam on Wednesday constituted an expert committee to assess the impact of gas leak from an oil well in the Baghjan area of Tinsukia district which occurred near the Dibru Saikhowa National Park.

"In view of gas leak from an oil well in Baghjan area of Tinsukia district on May 27 near Dibru Saikhowa National Park. Our minister directed the department regarding this. The Forest Department ordered to constitute an expert committee to assess the impact and suggest measures for immediate necessary action," Sailen Pandey, Assam Forest department PRO said.

He said that the committee has been asked to submit a report as soon as possible.

Gas still leaking ‘uncontrollably’ from Baghjan oilfield

An oil well in Assam’s Baghjan area is still leaking gas “uncontrollably” even after a week since the blowout. It is feared to have killed endangered river dolphins and birds and forced 2,500 people to evacuate their homes.

For days, authorities have failed to plug the leak from the well in the village of Baghjan after the incident occurred on May 27. The blowout – an uncontrolled release of oil and gas due to the failure of pressure control systems – sent a fountain of crude oil into the air.

A continuous spray of cold water is being used to cool down the leaking natural gas to prevent it from igniting and causing an explosion. The National Disaster Response Force was called in and about 2,500 people have been taken to relief camps.

According to Oil India Limited (OIL), which operates the well, gas was still flowing uncontrollably from the leak on Tuesday, June 2. The company has called in foreign experts to control the leak. As per locals and environmental activists, the untold damage has already been done to the rare biodiversity of the area and to essential local agriculture.

