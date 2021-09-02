Assam: Fully Vaccinated Passengers Exempted From Mandatory RT-PCR Testing Upon Arrival

Assam: In a recent update to the state's COVID-19 protocol, all fully vaccinated incoming passengers carrying their COVID vaccination certificate with them have been exempted from mandatory testing upon arrival, as per a notification issued by the state government on Wednesday, September 1. However, mandatory RT-PCR tests will be conducted for people who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated with a single dose, or symptomatic even after taking both doses of the vaccine.

The notification read, "All incoming passengers, who have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines and possess such certificate, on the production of the same in front of screening authority, shall be exempted from mandatory testing on arrival at airports, railway stations, road border points etc".

According to the guidelines, passengers who have received at least one dose of vaccination are eligible for inter-district passenger transportation with 100 % seating capacity.

Assam new COVID-19 guidelines

To curb the spread of Coronavirus across the state, the Assam government has announced that a night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am across all districts. The jurisdictional District Magistrate will notify areas as total containment zones where the test positivity of COVID-19 reaches more than 10 cases in the last seven days. This measure will be taken to ensure necessary containment measures for COVID.

According to the Standard operating procedure (SoP), all state government offices, workplaces, private offices, and establishments will function normally but not beyond 8 pm.

The guidelines read, "All business, commercial establishments, the takeaway of food items from restaurants, Dhabas, and other eateries. The opening of Sale counters, showrooms, etc. of cold storage and warehouses. Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 8 pm".

COVID situation in Assam

To date, Assam has reported a total of 5.89 lakh COVID cases with 5,660 deaths. The state has administered a total of 1,76,69,947 COVID vaccine doses across 1,619 vaccination sites.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM). as of Wednesday, September 1, the maximum number of new cases was found in Kamrup Metro, with 131 patients, followed by 37 each in Jorhat and Golaghat, and 30 in Sivasagar.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI)