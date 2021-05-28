Assam Girl Assault Case: Police Arrests 6 Bangladeshi Nationals After Video Goes Viral

The Bengaluru Police has arrested six Bangladeshi nationals after a woman was assaulted and gang-raped in the city's Ramamurthy Nagar. The accused had allegedly shot the video of their act and uploaded it on social media handles which in return prompted the Assam Police to publish their pictures online. The Assam Police also assured that anyone providing information regarding the individuals will be rewarded. However, the Bengaluru Police have now arrested the accused.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Thursday took to Twitter and informed that a case of rape was registered against six individuals, including two women at the Ramamurthynagar Police Station. This followed after a preliminary investigation and examining of the contents of the video. Pant further revealed that all culprits are from the same group from Bangladesh. The police further added that the victim, who is also a Bangladeshi national was brought to India for trafficking. The culprits tortured and brutalised her due to a financial matter, the Commissioner added.

Based on the contents of the video and preliminary investigation, a case of rape and assault has been registered against 6 persons including 2 women at @ramamurthyngrps.



A police team has also been deputed to an adjoining state to trace the victim so that she could join.. (1/3) — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) May 27, 2021

..the investigation.



According to the information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and are believed to be from Bangladesh. The victim who is also a Bangladeshi was brought to India for trafficking & was tortured & brutalized due to a financial matter. 2/3 — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) May 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the police have also dispatched a team in order to trace the victim who is believed to be away in a neighbouring state. The police have stated that they will request the victim to join the investigation. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner also informed that investigation is being carried under the supervision of senior officers.

The investigation is being carried with full earnestness and under the supervision of senior officers. (3/3) — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) May 27, 2021

NCW takes cognizance of the matter

The National Commission for Women has also taken cognizance of the matter and expressed that it is perturbed with the incident in Bengaluru. In addition, it also informed that NCW chief Rekha Sharma has written to Karnataka DGP and sought appropriate action against the accused along with a time-bound investigation.