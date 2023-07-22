Assam Government Decides To Phase Out Single-use Plastic, Ensuring Sustainability

In order to promote environmental sustainability and combat plastic pollution, the Assam government took significant steps with far-reaching implications for the state's ecological future on July 21. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a series of measures, including the ban on single-use plastic and certain types of PET bottles.

During the state cabinet meeting held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday, the comprehensive ban on single-use plastic throughout the state was approved, effective from October 2 this year. Furthermore, the production and use of drinking water bottles made of PET with a volume of less than 1 litre will also be prohibited from the same date.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Sarma stated, "The state cabinet has approved the prohibition on the production and use of drinking water bottles made of PET of less than 1 litre in volume and strict implementation of the ban on Single-Use Plastic in the state as per the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2021. The ban will be in effect from October 2 this year, with a 3-month transition period provided up to that date."

Additionally, the Assam CM unveiled plans to extend the restrictions on PET bottles, stating, "The state government will also ban the production and use of drinking water bottles made of PET of less than 2 litres in volume from October 2 next year."

Tackling flood risks and riverbank erosion: Phase I of the ADB-Aided Project

To combat flood risks and riverbank erosion, the Assam cabinet also approved Phase I of the Asian Development Bank-aided 'Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project.' This crucial project, estimated to cost Rs 2097 crore, aims to undertake integrated flood and riverbank erosion risk management activities along vulnerable stretches in districts like Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Kamrup, and Goalpara. The project encompasses the construction of 72.7 km of anti-erosion works and 3.27 km of embankments, as stated by the Assam CM

Promoting energy efficiency: LED bulbs for low-income households

Also the state cabinet to ensure more energy sustainability decided to provide four 9-watt LED bulbs to around 50 lakh low-income households in Assam under the Mukhyamantrir Dakshya Pohar soni/Mukhyamantri Sanchay Pohar Asoni initiative. This effort, at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore, aims to reduce energy consumption, lower electricity bills, and manage electricity load during peak hours.

Strengthening administrative processes: Engaging retired officers for departmental inquiries

To strengthen administrative processes, the state cabinet approved the empanelment of retired officals as Inquiry Officers for conducting Departmental Inquiries. These retired officers, not below the rank of Joint Secretary or equivalent, with an upper age limit of 70 years, will be engaged to conduct departmental inquiries and submit reports to the disciplinary authority within a specified time frame.

Engaging with villagers to monitor welfare schemes

CM Sarma will gain firsthand insights into the implementation of welfare schemes by announcing that, in September this year, all cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, and 5000 selected government officers will spend varying durations (3-15 days) in census villages across the state. During their stay, they will monitor the benefits received by villagers from 15 welfare schemes and understand the challenges faced by them.

Promoting growth in BTR and allocating funds for development

Also to fast-track growth in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the state cabinet approved a significant sum of Rs 400 crore. Additionally, Rs 250 crore was allotted for over 3007 Amrit Sarovar under CMSGUY, and 45 bighas of land were allocated for the construction of 'Bodousa Kalakshetra' in Tingrai Maouza of Tinsukia district. Furthermore, a subsidy of Rs 265 crore was granted to electricity consumers in the state.