Assam Government Hikes Dearness Allowance By 4 Pc Ahead Of Bihu Festival

The Assam government headed by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after a cabinet meeting held on Friday, has decided to increase the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees by 4 per cent effective from January 1, 2023. The hike in DA takes the existing 38 per cent to 42 per cent for all employees of the state government, pensioners and All India Service officers.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, while commenting on the DA hike decision taken in the cabinet meeting, said, "We have decided to increase DA from the existing 38 per cent to 42 per cent for all employees of central or state cadre working under the Assam government. The pensioners will also benefit from this DA hike."

According to reports, the government is preparing to spend Rs 79.57 crore per month to fund the hike of 4 per cent in DA. The government is carrying out the calculation of enhanced DA and the employees should get their DA for three months (January, February and March) on April 10 ahead of the Bihu festival.

Taking to Twitter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, "Ours is a government that cares for its employees. I am happy to announce an Additional 4% Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/ pensioners and All India Service officers wef 1st January, 23. The New DA rate stands at 42% now."

Earlier, the Union Government led by NDA announced the hike in dearness allowance and as many as one crore employees and pensioners will be benefitted from the same. The 4 per cent hike pegged the 38 per cent DA to 42 per cent. Meanwhile, Assam has become the first state in India to implement the revised DA for its employees, government officials claimed. According to Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur, the government of India will now spend more than 12,000 crore to fund the hiked DA.