Assam Government Imposes Night Curfew Till May 1 To Curb The Spread Of COVID-19

In the wake of the alarming surge in COVID-19 infections, Assam Government on Tuesday decided to impose night curfew in the state starting from Tuesday itself and will be in force till May 1. The curfew will come into force from 8 PM to 5 AM every night.

A circular issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority read, "The situation of COVID-19 in Assam has been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a rapid increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state and therefore, night curfew needs to be imposed in all the districts of Assam, except for essential and emergency activities/services as an emergency measure for the well being and safety of the people."

"And therefore, in the exercise of the powers under section 22 (2) h of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Chairperson, Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, Assam, hereby directs that there shall be a total ban on movement of individuals from 8 pm to 5 am daily," said the order.

Night curfew imposed in Assam from 8 pm to 5 am, the order comes into immediate effect and will remain in place till May 1st. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NawUPxHRBV — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

However, officials of the Government of India, the government of Assam, judicial officers, officials of the courts of Assam will have an exemption on the production of valid ID card. Also all private medical personnel, and other hospital services, pregnant women and patients for getting medical/health services, persons coming from/going to airports/railway stations/ISBTs allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket. Officials related to the functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries, electronic and print media will have exemption upon producing valid ID card. As per the order, there will be no restriction on inter-state/intra-state movement, transportation of essential goods/nonessential goods.

The Assam government on Monday ordered to shut all markets and shops by 6 pm across the state, and made the wearing of face mask mandatory even for a single person driving a vehicle. Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the authorities concerned to shut all educational institutions in Guwahati for 15 days on Monday as the state capital reported more than 1000 cases on Monday.

Assam reported 3,137 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Monday taking the total toll of infections and deaths due to COVID-19 to 2,40,670 and 1,215 respectively. The state has so far tested 83,47,310 samples for COVID-19, including 73,181 during the day. The cumulative total beneficiaries who have been vaccinated in the state till date is 20,98,155 which include 3,18,032 health workers, 5,32,606 frontline workers and 12,47,517 above the age of 45.

