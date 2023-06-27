Assam Government Inks Pacts With Centre Of DNA Fingerprinting And Diagnostics

Assam government inked two pacts with the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad, in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to forge collaboration in the field of forensic sciences, healthcare and diagnostics here on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary (home and political) Niraj Verma on behalf of Assam government and Dr. K. Thangaraj on behalf of CDFD signed the agreement.

The chief minister said the state government’s understanding with the CDFD will have a far reaching impact in building a crime-free, secure and healthy society.

In a bid to make the state crime free, the Assam government has initiated several steps to bolster forensic science infrastructure and thanked the CDFD for entering into an agreement.

Referring to the campus of National Forensic Science University in North Guwahati, the foundation stone of which was recently laid by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief minister said the campus will also provide training and skill development to police, judiciary and forensic scientists.

As part of the understanding, there will be training and sensitization programmes in areas including evidence collection, handling and transportation methods, chain of custody, quality control and quality assurance issues, Sarma said.

The MoU on healthcare and diagnostic services will help in joint research programmes where faculty from both the Assam government and CDFD can collaborate on projects based on mutual interests, he said.