Assam Government May Reimpose Lockdown In Guwahati From September 1: Chief Secretary

With the number of COVID-19 cases still on the rise in Assam and in Kamrup Metro district in particular, the state government may reimpose further lockdown in the city of Guwahati from September 1, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna has told Republic Media Network. In the last 48 hours, more than 600 positive cases have been reported from Guwahati, followed by the cities of Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Hailakandi.

Even though the discharge rate is almost 80 percent of the total cases as on date, on average around 2000 positive cases are also being reported daily. However, almost the same number of patients are also being discharged from the hospital daily. The increasing number of cases have now forced the State government to think about reimposing the lockdown in the city, after almost two weeks of extensive relaxation.

'People are not following instructions'

Even as the state government has issued strict instructions to wear masks mandatorily and follow social distancing measures at the market places and any place of public gathering, it has been seen that people are taking the pandemic guidelines very lightly. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Chief Secretary of Assam, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said that if the public continues to defy the instructions, the government will have no choice but to reimpose the lockdown.

"People are still not following the instructions issued in public interest seriously. With such public attitude, its certain that the number of positive cases will continue to soar high. If this happens, we may have to reimpose the lockdown," he said.

Requesting the public to follow the guidelines and instructions issued by the state government, he said that the government will go to any extent in order to ensure public safety. The total number of active patients in the state as on August 27, 9.15 pm, is 19,219 with a total number of 79,307 patients already discharged from the hospitals. Meanwhile, 278 people have lost their lives to the pandemic so far in the state.

