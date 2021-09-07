Assam Government To Form Committee; Prepare A Roadmap For Assam Accord Implementation

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on Tuesday announced that it will form a committee comprising of Ministers and members of All Assam Student's Union (AASU) for preparing a roadmap within three months to implement the Assam Accord. Following the meeting with the AASU and Assam Chief Minister along with other senior ministers of the state government, Implementation of Assam Accord Minister Atul Bora said that both sides decided to firm a committee to implement the pact.

Himanta Biswa Sarma: 'We discusses a host of critical issues'

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that in the meeting with the AASU, a host of critical issues were discussed. He said that the implementation framework would also include updating of NRC, floods and related issues, rehabilitation of families of martyrs and victims of Assam Agitation.

Atul Bora on Implementation of Assam Accord

Atul Bora while speaking to reporters said, "The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. It was decided that a committee will be formed to prepare a roadmap. The CM will give names of our ministers and the AASU will give their names."

Stating that in an attempt to take forward the discussion and to finalise the formation of the panel, Bora said both sides will be meeting again on Wednesday, September 8, in an informal manner.

Meanwhile, AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said that the panel, which is to be formed, will have three state Ministers and five members of the student body. ''This committee will consider all the clauses of the Assam Accord and how those can be implemented. It will prepare a roadmap within the next three months,'' he added.

Remarking that the AASU and the people of Assam want a permanent solution to the problem of indigenous people, Bhattacharya said that every problem was discussed in the meeting in a cordial manner.

According to the Assam Accord, the names of all foreigners coming to Assam on or after March 1971 would be detected and deleted from electoral rolls and steps would be taken to deport them. A s-year long agitating demanding identification and deportation of such illegal immigrants was launched by AASU in 1979. It had culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985, in the presence of the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

