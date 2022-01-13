Last Updated:

Assam Governor Tests COVID Positive

Assam Governor tests COVID positive

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Guwahati, Jan 13 (PTI) Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has been hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

Mukhi tested positive for the infection on Wednesday.

"The governor was admitted at the Apollo Hospital in the city last evening. He is in a stable condition," the official said.

His wife has tested negative for the infection and is staying at Raj Bhawan. PTI SSG SK SK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT