Assam Govt Accords Ratan Tata With Asom Baibhav; Lovlina Borgohain To Get Asom Sourav

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced names of 19 personalities chosen for three newly appointed awards - Asom Baibhav, Asom Sourav and Asom Gourav to "honour their exemplary services of individuals towards the society. Congratulating them, Sarma said that their commitment towards Assam's progress is worth emulating.

The Assam government is conferring its highest civilian award 'Asom Baibhav' to Tata Trusts chairman Rata Tata for his contribution to setting up cancer treatment facilities in the state. Tata Trusts had signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Assam government in 2018, giving a formal share to this project.

To honour exemplary services of individuals towards the society, we are proud to announce 19 personalities chosen for the 3 newly-instituted awards - Asom Baibhav, Asom Sourav & Asom Gourav.



"Delighted to announce that the Government of Assam has decided to confer its highest civilian award, Assam Baibhav, to @RNTata2000 Chairman, @tatatrusts for his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam," Sarma Tweeted. The highest civilian award was announced on Asom Divas on Friday, commemorating the rule of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, who was the founder of the Ahom dynasty in Assam.

List of awardees:

Asom Baibhav: Ratan Naval Tata

Ratan Naval Tata Asom Sourav: Professor Kamalendu Deb Krori, Dr Lakshmanan S, Professor Dipak Chand Jain, Neel Pawan Baruah, Lovlina Borgohain

Professor Kamalendu Deb Krori, Dr Lakshmanan S, Professor Dipak Chand Jain, Neel Pawan Baruah, Lovlina Borgohain Asom Gourav: Munindra Nath Ngatey, Manoj Kr Basumatary, Hemoprabha Chutia, Dharanidhar Boro, Dr Basanta Hazarika, Khorsing Terang, Namita Kalita, Kaushik Boruah, Boby Hazarika, Akash Jyoti gogoi, Dr Asif Iqbal, Kalpana Boro, Bornita Momin.

Lovlina Borgohain, who is receiving the Asom Sourav award, had won a bronze medal at the Summer Olympics 2020 held in the Japanese capital Tokyo. She is only the second Indian female boxer to win a medal at Olympics after Mary Kom in 2012 and Vijender Singh in 2008. Neel Pawan Baruah, who has also been accorded with Asom Sourav, is a renowned Assamese artist. He is the founding artist of the Assam Fine Arts and Craft Society.

Hemoprabha Chutia is a record-making weaver. She created a record by weaving Geeta Shastra on pat-muga cloth. She took more than two years to weave 8,000 stanzas of the holy book. The Asom Baibhav carries Rs 5 lakh reward while Asom Saurav and Ason Gaurav awardees get Rs 4 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively.

