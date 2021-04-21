Assam Govt Announces Free Vaccines For Everyone From 18-45 Y/o; Orders 1 Cr Covaxin Doses

As India ramps up vaccinations amid the second wave of COVID-19, the Assam government has decided to vaccinate its residents free of cost. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that everyone from 18 to 45 years of age will be vaccinated for free. Sarma further added that funds collected through 'Assam Arogya Nidhi' will be utilised for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. The minister further informed that the state government has already placed an order for 1 crore doses with Bharat Biotech for its Covaxin doses.

Assam govt imposes stricter restrictions

Earlier on Tuesday, the Assam government imposed fresh restrictions following a spike in cases across the state and the country. The fresh curbs will be in effect till April 30. This comes after Assam recorded the highest surge with 1367 new cases. While essential and emergency services are allowed to ply, the number of people in gatherings has been restricted. Meanwhile, establishments like shops, malls, markets and supermarkets will close by 6 pm. On the other hand, not wearing a mask in public places will attract a fine of Rs 1000. People violating other provisions of the government's order can also face action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act. Here's the complete order:

Assam Govt issues new COVID guidelines; all market places except chemist shops, shops in malls, weekly markets to close by 6pm, not more than 20 persons allowed at funerals, tea gardens&industrial units may function with strict guidelines



COVID-19 cases in Assam

As per the Health Department's data on Tuesday, Assam recorded 1,651 fresh cases. Active cases in the state have been recorded at 7,685. Meanwhile, three new fatalities have taken the state's death toll to 1,145. In addition, 279 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered patients to 2,17,296.

India records 2,95,041 Cases In Single Day

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections inched closer to 3 lakh pushing India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,56,16,130, while the death toll increased to 1,82,553 with a record 2,023 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 2,95,041 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 21-lakh mark, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 42nd in a row, the active cases have increased to 21,57,538, comprising 13.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.01 per cent.

