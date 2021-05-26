Assam Govt Classifies Mucormycosis As ‘notified Disease’ After Solitary Case Registered

The Assam government on Wednesday classified mucormycosis (commonly known as black fungus) as a notified disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The decision of declaring Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 has been taken by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The following decision came after a suspected case of Mucormycosis was detected in a hospital in Assam, while a large number of similar cases have been reported from other parts of the country.

Black Fungus: Zydus Cadila & Taiwan's TLC ink pact

While stating that India is facing an acute shortage of the drug to treat Black Fungus, Cadila Healthcare MD Sharvil Patel said that the company is making Liposomal Amphotericin B available in India on an immediate basis. The need of the hour is to tackle this life-threatening infection with a safe and effective therapy, he added. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization has approved the new drug application (NDA) of TLC for Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection 50mg for immediate importation as per approved usage and indication, Zydus Cadila said. With Black Fungus cases rising in India in recent days, AmphoTLC will address the country's acute Liposomal Amphotericin B shortage, it added.

What Is Mucormycosis/Black Fungus?

Mucormycosis is a serious fungal infection, also known as black fungus, and COVID-19 associated mucormycosis is life-threatening. AmphoTLC is a Liposomal Amphotericin B injection indicated for severe systemic fungal infections such as mucormycosis, it added. Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of Zydus Group, were trading at Rs 626.45 per scrip on BSE, up 0.64 per cent from the previous close.

Is black fungus contagious? What are the risk factors involved?

Unlike COVID-19 Mucormycosisis is not contagious. The most important criterion for developing the infection id immunosuppression. The patient’s immunity has to be very low when the fungus invades. Mostly it develops after the patient has recovered from active Coronavirus or when he/she has been on a high dosage of steroids, said Dr. Shikha Gupta talking to Republic

“The reason that Mucormycosisis is on the rise in COVID-19 patients now unlike in the first is because of the rampant use of steroids. The other could be unsterilised oxygen being pumped into a patient,” she added.

