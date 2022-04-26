Assam Govt Declares Holiday In Dibrugarh, Karbi On April 28 For PM Modi's Visit

The Assam government has declared April 28 as a public holiday in the districts of Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the northeast state. Issuing an official notification, the state government stated that all state government offices, educational institutions, etc, within the two districts, will remain closed on the said day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Assam on April 28, where he will be inaugurating seven new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh.

PM Modi to inaugurate 7 new cancer hospitals in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Dibrugarh, said, "PM Narendra Modi will visit Assam on April 28th, his first program will be in Diphu and after that, he will inaugurate seven new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh. This is a huge investment of Rs 4,000 crore." CM Sarma further stated that the people of Assam are very happy with what PM Modi is doing for the North-Eastern states.

Providing details of PM Modi's visit to Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter, "We are all set to welcome our Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji to Assam on April 28. Held a meeting at Manohari Tea Retreat, Dibrugarh, to discuss the plans for the inauguration of Dibrugarh Cancer Centre by the Hon'ble Prime Minister." PM Modi's Assam visit comes after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the state on April 23.

Furthermore, in order to mark the one-year anniversary of his administration, CM Sarma will embark on a month-long visit from May 11 across the state. According to Republic Media Network's sources, the Minister will travel to all the 32 districts in the state, participating in myriad programmes.

Assam CM Sarma will also hold public meetings and inaugurate and dedicate various projects to the residents of the state. It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke the Congress party record of being the only political party to form successive governments in the northeast state by winning the recently concluded 2021 Assembly poll. On May 10, 2021, Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the BJP government.

