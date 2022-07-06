Assam Govt Grants 'indigenous Status' To Five Assamese-speaking Muslim Communities

Taking a major move, the Assam state cabinet led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has decided to recognise five Assamese-speaking Muslim communities as Assamese Indigenous Muslim communities, thus granting them an indigenous status that will help to distinguish them from Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Announcing the same, state health minister Keshab Kumar Mahanta while speaking to the media on Tuesday said that as per the decision taken in the cabinet meeting, an indigenous status will be granted to five communities including Goria, Moriya, Deshi, Julah, and Syed. "People from these five Muslim communities will be recognised as Assamese Muslim sub-groups or indigenous Assamese Muslims,” he added.

Mahanta also stated that the decision will help to ensure the development of health, cultural identity, education, financial inclusion, skill development, and women empowerment in these communities.

Notably, this came after chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement made last month where he asserted that his government would take necessary measures for the identification of indigenous minorities in the state, including Muslim communities.

Assam cabinet provides minority certificates to six communities

In the previous meeting held on May 30, the Assam government in another decision had also decided to provide minority certificates to six communities including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis. This was done in order to grant them an identification to help them avail the benefits of government schemes.

During that while, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the media and stated that the government is already in the process of identifying another set of people who are not migrants but original residents of the state.

