Assam Govt Hands Out 1 Lakh To Kin Of 519 COVID Victims Under Prarthana Scheme

The Assam government on Saturday gave out ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to 519 people across the state under the Prarthana Scheme. Based on the scheme, the people who have lost their families in the COVID-19 pandemic was given financial help. State Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary handed out the amount during a program held in the DC office of Kamrup District.

Minister For Transport, Industry and Commerce, Chandra Mohan Patowary attended an event in Kamrup, where he handed out the financial aid. Minister Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta and MLAs Rekibuddin Ahmed and Diganta Kalita were also present at the event. The Assam cabinet in September had decided to give a one-time grant to the next of kin of poor people who have died due to COVID-19. The state had identified over 6,000 eligible candidates for the grant.

Attending the event, state minister Patowary said that the scheme would help the people who lost their dear ones in the pandemic. “Under Assam Govt’s “Prarthana Scheme”, distributed financial assistance to the kin of COVID-19 victims at a program held in DC office of Kamrup District in presence of colleague Minister Sri Keshab Mahanta, MLAs Rekibuddin Ahmed and Diganta Kalita and Govt. officials,” he tweeted. The minister also tagged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the post.

Prarthana Scheme in Assam

Earlier in July, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched the Prarthana Scheme at an event in Guwahati. The minister had announced that the Assam Government will now provide Rs 1 lakh to the next of kin of deceased COVID-19 patients. Shah had handed over financial assistance to 100 selected beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah had then said that the NDA government was focused on the development of the North-Eastern region. He had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching similar schemes for the poor.

'Death certificate not needed for compensation', says Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that that the dependents of people who died of COVID-19 would not need to produce death certificates and surviving member certificates to avail financial compensation. Following a review meeting, the CM said that an ex gratia amount of Rs 50,000 would be given to victims without the documents. Delhi has currently received more applications for compensation than the official tally of people who have died due to COVID-19. According to the government, a total of 25,709 applications have been received for the ex gratia while the state has recorded only 25,087 COVID deaths in the city.

