In a bid to pay tribute to Rani Ropuiliani of Mizoram, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed that the government had honored the rebellious approach of the freedom fighter by installing her statue at the Amrit Udyan in Guwahati.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister wrote, "With her rebellious approach, Rani Ropuiliani of Mizoram encouraged people to disobey the British diktat for taxes. She was captured and held captive for two years before she died. As a tribute to this great soul, we've installed her statue at Amrit Udyan, Guwahati."

Sarma inaugurated the newly-built Amrit Udyan in Guwahati on Tuesday, August 23. The park is built at a cost of Rs 14.81 crore and is spread over 14 bigha-land. The Amrit Udyan will host the statues of eight eminent tribal leaders from the North-East who fought valiantly against the British Raj.

Statues of 8 eminent tribal leaders from North-East

Apart from the statue of Mizoram's Rani Ropuiliani, the park also hosts the status of Dimasa leader Sambhudhan Phonglo, Arunachal Pradesh's Moje Riba, a freedom fighter from Meghalaya U Tirot Sing Syiem, Sikkim's Helen Lepcha alias Sabitri Devi, Tripura's Bidrohi Ratanmani Reang, Manipur's Bir Tikendrajit Singh and Naga spiritual leader & freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu.

Rani Ropuiliani: A woman who challenged Britishers in Mizoram

Rani Ropuiliani is considered to be one of the bravest souls in Mizoram who opposed British aggression. With the mass participation of women in the freedom struggle, she was the front-runner in the movement which was started to gain independence from the British raj. Mizoram's Rani Ropuiliani was captured and held captive for two years before she died on January 3 in 1895 in Chittagong jail.

The woman freedom fighter fought against British aggression and sacrificed her life to protect the dignity of her country and its people. A picture of Rani Ropuiliani was also displayed at Red Fort in Delhi this year to mark 75 years of India's glorious independence.