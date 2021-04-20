Last Updated:

Assam Govt Imposes Stricter COVID-19 Restrictions; All Market Places To Close By 6 Pm

The Assam government imposed stricter COVID-19 curbs in the state till April 30 a day after it recorded the highest surge with 1367 new novel coronavirus cases.

Akhil Oka
Assam

The Assam government imposed stricter COVID-19 curbs in the state till April 30 a day after it recorded the highest surge with 1367 new novel coronavirus cases. In view of the gradual increase of COVID-19 cases, the state government felt the need to put new restrictions on certain activities barring essential and emergency services. For instance, the number of people allowed in gatherings has been restricted while all market places/ supermarkets/ shops in malls/ weekly markets must close by 6 pm.

While not wearing a mask and spitting in public places would attract a fine of Rs.1000, persons violating other provisions of this order can face action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act. The Deputy Commissioners will impose the new guidelines strictly for those districts where the number of active cases rises to 100 or more. At present, there are 7663 active novel coronavirus cases in Assam while 2,17,017 patients have been discharged and 1142 deaths have been reported. 

Here are new guidelines in Assam: 

  • Open functions will be permitted subject to a gathering of 50% of its capacity, or 400 persons, whichever is lower
  • Only up to 50% of the seating capacity to be allowed in closed venues
  • The number of guests in private functions at private venues must be restricted to 100 persons
  • Not more than 20 persons can be present at the funeral
  • While only 20 persons can visit religious places per hour, 50 persons shall be permitted entry to the iconic religious places per hour
  • All market places/ supermarkets/ shops in malls/ weekly markets must close by 6 pm
  • Only 50% of employees can work in offices. However, this does not apply to organizations rendering essential services, law enforcement services and election work
  • All educational institutions must provide quality virtual options. Not more than 50% of students should attend in person on any given day
  • There will be no morning Assembly/special Assembly etc. in educational institutions
  • Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis can travel with one driver and two passengers
  • Buses shall be allowed to operate with 50% sitting capacity
  • Shopkeepers must ensure a minimum of 6 feet distance among customers and not allow more than 5 persons inside the shop
  • The failure to maintain social distancing shall be the responsibility of shop owners 
  • Barber shops, salons, parlours, industrial units and tea gardens can continue to function with strict compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour
