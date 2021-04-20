Assam Govt Imposes Stricter COVID-19 Restrictions; All Market Places To Close By 6 Pm

The Assam government imposed stricter COVID-19 curbs in the state till April 30 a day after it recorded the highest surge with 1367 new novel coronavirus cases. In view of the gradual increase of COVID-19 cases, the state government felt the need to put new restrictions on certain activities barring essential and emergency services. For instance, the number of people allowed in gatherings has been restricted while all market places/ supermarkets/ shops in malls/ weekly markets must close by 6 pm.

While not wearing a mask and spitting in public places would attract a fine of Rs.1000, persons violating other provisions of this order can face action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act. The Deputy Commissioners will impose the new guidelines strictly for those districts where the number of active cases rises to 100 or more. At present, there are 7663 active novel coronavirus cases in Assam while 2,17,017 patients have been discharged and 1142 deaths have been reported.

