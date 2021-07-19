Assam Govt Issues Fresh COVID-19 Guidelines, Tells People To Celebrate Eid-ul-Adha At Home

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Assam government has issued fresh guidelines for the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha across the state. They have urged people to avoid overcrowding and celebrate the festival at their homes. The guidelines issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority will come into force from 5 AM on Tuesday, July 20, till further orders.

Restrictions imposed by the Assam Government on Eid celebrations

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has issued a press release providing revised and consolidated directives for both, rural and urban areas considering the upcoming Eid celebrations amid the COVID-19 situation. The guidelines impose several restrictions and directions for the people. As per the guidelines, five districts which include Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Biswanath, will remain under a total lockdown. All the workplaces including businesses, shops, restaurants, eateries, etc. will remain closed in these districts, followed by a ban on the movement of public and private transport. According to the new guidelines, only five people including the religious head will be allowed in a mosque for prayers.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a revised & consolidated directive for both rural & urban areas which will remain in force with effect from 5 am of July 20 until further order. pic.twitter.com/Y2ZK41HY0K — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the districts with moderate positivity rates will see fewer restrictions with a curfew from 5 PM to 5 AM. Also, markets and establishments will remain open for limited hours.

Eid-ul-Adha 2021

Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid will be celebrated on Wednesday ,July 21, throughout the country. In the wake of the upcoming celebrations, several states have already imposed restrictions to avoid the spread of Coronavirus infection. The country is currently under the threat of a third wave of COVID-19, due to which strict restrictions are important for containment of the virus.

Meanwhile, the graph of the number of Coronavirus cases has started to decline in several states except for Kerala and Maharashtra - which has been witnessing a high number of infections. With this, as per the MoHFW report shared on Saturday, July 17, India has achieved the milestone of administering 400-million vaccine doses across the country. '

As per the data issued on Sunday, July 18, Assam recorded 1,329 new cases and 15 deaths. With a positivity rate of 1.86%, the state has more than 16,000 active cases.

(Source: ANI)