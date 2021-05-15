Assam Govt Issues Fresh COVID Restrictions From May 16; Essential Shops To Shut At 11 Am

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Assam government on Saturday announced that strict COVID -19 guidelines will be imposed in the state. The declaration stated that all the new restrictions will come into effect from 5 AM of May 16, 2021, (Monday) until further orders. The declaration has come in continuation of the order dated 12th May 2021. The orders will be applicable in respect to urban areas and adjacent areas within a 5 km radius from the periphery of municipal corporation / municipal boards/revenue towns.

New guidelines:

All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 11 AM on all days.

All vehicles other than government vehicles and those exempted with the order dated 13th May 2021 will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5 AM to 12 noon. However, this restriction shall not apply to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies.

There shall be a total ban on the movement of individuals from 12 noon to 5 AM daily except for exemptions specified in the new order

Other restrictions as notified with the order dated 12th May 2021 and clarifications issued with the order dated 13 May 2021 shall continue except the modification of timing as above.

The rural areas not covered by the order dated 12 May 2021 shall continue to be governed by restrictions stipulated with the order dated 4th May 2021.

COVID Cases in Assam

COVID-19 cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, 3,689 deaths and as many as 3,07,865 recoveries In the last 24 hours:

Total cases: 1,95,57,457

Total recoveries: 1,59,92,271

Death toll: 2,15,542

Active cases: 33,49,644

Total vaccination: 15,68,16,031

