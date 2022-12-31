Assam Govt Merges 4 New Districts With Existing Ones As EC Begins Delimitation Process

In a big development, the Assam government on Saturday approved the administrative merger of four newly formed districts with its existing districts. Informing about the formation of new districts, the Assam Chief Minister also stated that under no circumstances the demography of the state will be changed. Sarma also informed that this is a temporary measure for the delimitation process.

According to the sources, Biswanath district will be merged with Sonitpur, Hojai will be merged with Nagaon, Tamulpur district will be merged with Baksa and Bajali district will be merged with Barpeta district. With this, the total number of districts in Assam will come down from 35 to 31.

"The demography must not change. We have seen how demography has changed in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir. We must implement certain policies in this regard so that our demography remains intact," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said while addressing the media in New Delhi.

The state government's decision came in view of the Election Commission's order on delimitation stating that the Assam government cannot make any change on any districts or administrative units from January 1 as the state will begin its delimitation process.

ECI initiates delimitation in Assam

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on December 27 decided to initiate the delimitation exercise of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1950. According to the official statement, the decision was taken by the ECI in pursuance to the request received from the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Issuing the order, the poll body also said that from January 1 till the exercise is completed, the state government will not be able to form new administrative units in the state.

ECI initiates delimitation of ACs & PCs in State of Assam as per Section 8A of RP Act 1950.



Census figures 2001 to be used for purpose of readjustment of ACs & PCs



Ban on creation of new administrative units in the state w.e.f. Jan 1, 2023https://t.co/a8V3qVXD3l@ceo_assam — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) December 27, 2022

Assam BJP defends its move

While the Opposition is accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government of trying to alter Muslim-majority seats in the state for its benefit, the saffron party in the state claimed that the decision will benefit the state in the coming years.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP leader Bhabesh Kalita said, "We are very happy with this decision. This is in favour of Assam and will benefit the state. The state BJP will extend its full support to the government's decision."