Assam Govt Reduces Time Period For Home Quarantine; Rs 2000 Benefit Only To BPL Families

The Assam government on Saturday has decided to reduce the home quarantine period for COVID-19 patients even as cases are on the rise. Informing about the decision, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that after discharge from hospital, a COVID patients will be required to stay in home quarantine for 7 days instead of 14 days . Additionally, the state government will provide essential items worth Rs 2000 to the families living under BPL, elderly people, ailing and to Divyangjan, he clarified.

With the evolving situation, Govt of Assam has decided to reduce the home quarantine period after discharge from hospital to 7 days. As such we will not provide essential items worth Rs 2000/ except to the families living under BPL, elderly people, ailing and to Divyangjan. pic.twitter.com/PfV9Hyq1Uh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 24, 2020

Assam's COVID-19 tally

The COVID-19 tally in Assam reached 29,921 with 1,130 new cases reported on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 76 with six more fatalities, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the total cases, 8,081 are active and these patients are being treated in different hospitals and COVID Care Centres across the state, he said in a tweet. State capital Guwahati has so far reported 13,088 cases of coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, 1,062 patients have recovered and released from different hospitals and COVID Care Centres across the state, the health minister tweeted. With this, 21,761 people have recovered and were discharged. The state has so far tested 7,39,465 samples for COVID-19 across 14 government-run laboratories and a few outsourced centres.

