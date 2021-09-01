Assam Govt Releases Fresh COVID Guidelines With Effect From Sept 1; Check New Rules

The Assam government has issued fresh COVID-19 directions effective from Wednesday, September 1. It informed that if COVID-19 test positivity reaches more than 10 cases in any location in seven days, the jurisdictional DM will declare such places total containment zones and take the required COVID containment measures. The Assam government published new COVID-19 guidelines on Wednesday, in an effort to curb the spread of new Coronavirus infections across the state. The state administration has also stated that a night curfew will be imposed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in all the districts of Assam.

Assam govt released fresh COVID-19 guidelines

Assam's Health Minister, Keshab Mahanta, issued new orders. On Tuesday, August 31, Assam reported five more COVID-19 deaths, with 570 more individuals testing positive, bringing the total number of cases to 5,89,426, according to the National Health Mission (NHM). According to the NHM, the current death rate is 0.96%. The maximum number of new cases was found in Kamrup Metro, with 131 patients, followed by 37 each in Jorhat and Golaghat, and 30 in Sivasagar. Assam currently has 5,554 active cases, with a total of 2,16,74,871 samples tested thus far for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Assam reported a positivity rate of 0.64%, based on the detection of 570 coronavirus patients out of a total of 88,519 tests. During the day, 624 people recovered from the sickness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,76,865. COVID-19 patients in the state are currently recovering at a rate of 97.87 %. To date, the state has vaccinated nearly 1.75 crore people, with 31,25,844 receiving both doses, according to the report.

Some of the key highlights from the new order issued are:

A state-wide night curfew will be in force from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All state government offices, workplaces, and private offices/establishments will remain open as usual until 8 p.m.

All commercial and business establishments, restaurants, hotels, and resorts that serve food. Dhabas and other eateries, as well as meals taken away from restaurants/Dhabas and other places.

Opening of cold storage and warehouse sales counters, showrooms, and other facilities. Groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, and animal feed stores will be open until 8 p.m.

Intra-district transportation with 100% seating capacity allowed passengers to receive at least one vaccine dosage.

Passengers who have received at least one dose of vaccination are eligible for inter-district passenger transportation with 100 % seating capacity.

Physical classes for postgraduate, graduate, and higher secondary final GSM/Nursing courses, as well as those at technical colleges, permitted students who have a single-dose vaccine. A three-day vaccination drive will be held for pupils prior to the start of physical education programmes. The drive will be for staff and faculty as well.

Up to 50 people, with at least a single dose of the vaccine, may meet or gather in an open or closed location with prior notice to local police. However, with the authorization of the jurisdictional District Court, a maximum assembly of 200 people (at least with a single dose of vaccination) may be authorised for both public and private functions, with a ceiling of 50% of the hall capacity.

For marriages, funerals, last rites, and other public gatherings, up to 50 single vaccinated people are allowed.

(IMAGE: PTI / PIXABAY)