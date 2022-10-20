Assam Govt Removes AFSPA From West Karbi Anglong; 8 More Districts Await Withdrawal

In a massive development, the Assam government scrapped the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from West Karbi Anglong district, the order coming into force from October 1. However, the state government has retained the 'Disturbed Area' act in eight other districts bordering Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and one sub-division bordering Manipur for six more months.

“The Assam government withdrew the declaration of 'Disturbed Area' with effect from October 1, 2022 from West Karbi Anglong district. Earlier AFSPA covered nine districts and one sub-division in Assam. However, it now covers eight districts and one Sub-division," Principal Secretary of Home and Political department Niraj Verma was quoted by news agency ANI.

Notably, the development came five months after the state government on April 1 withdrew the contentious act from 23 districts and one sub-division.

AFSPA removed from large parts of Assam, Nagaland & Manipur

On March 31, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the reduction of the disturbed areas imposed under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur from April 1. However, the Home Ministry clearly stated that the decision did not imply that the AFSPA was completely withdrawn from the three insurgency-hit states but that it will continue to be in force in some areas of the three states.

The central government’s decision came three months after a high-level committee was constituted to examine the possibility of lifting the AFSPA in Nagaland where 14 civilians were killed by the army in December 2021 in a case of “mistaken identity”.

What is AFSPA?

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act passed the floor test of the parliament in 1958 under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. AFSPA was initially incorporated in the northeastern states in a bid to 'control' the Naga insurgency in the then-undivided state of Assam and the then union territory of Manipur.

Notably, the idea of AFSPA did not originate after the independence, as the aforementioned law was first introduced by the British regime on August 15, 1942, to crush the Indian independence movement. The special power ordinance gave the power to the Governor of 'undivided' Assam and the Chief Commissioner of the union territory of Manipur to declare any part or the whole state or the UT as 'disturbed'.

Under this 'disturbed' area, the armed forces or 'any commissioned officer, warrant officer, non-commissioned officer or any other person of equivalent rank in the armed forces' was given the right to use force or fire upon any person to death for acting in contravention of any law or order.