Assam Govt Says Electric, CNG Buses Will Replace Diesel Fleet To Reduce Carbon Emissions

The Assam Government is all set to introduce electric and CNG buses to replace its diesel-run fleet in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Friday.

Chief Minister Sarma was addressing the press after a state Cabinet meeting that discussed several issues, including ways to reduce carbon emissions in major cities. The Assam chief minister announced that his government will be procuring 200 electric and 100 CNG buses in Guwahati. Sarma said that this will help reduce carbon emissions from diesel-run buses. It should be mentioned that the announcement came as the Assam government completes 100 days in office. The state plans to completely replace diesel-run buses before the government completes a year in office.

"Our goal is to completely replace diesel-run buses with electric and CNG buses in Guwahati by the day this government completes one year," the Assam chief minister told reporters.

Other decisions made by the Assam Cabinet include providing a one-time grant of Rs 10,000 to inter-district bus drivers and handymen and a one-time grant of Rs 15,000 to temple priests and naamghorias.

The #AssamCabinet took several decisions in its meeting today including procurement of electric and CNG buses for Guwahati city, one-time assistance for inter-district bus conductors, handymen, priests and naamghorias. pic.twitter.com/eeU93I9M32 — MyGov Assam (@mygovassam) August 20, 2021

The Orunodoi assistance has also been increased from Rs 830 to Rs 1,000 and will be effective from 10 September. The Cabinet also held discussions on the National Educational Policy and informed that it will be implemented in all the schools from April 2022. As a result, all high schools will be upgraded to senior secondary schools and junior colleges will have classes IX and X.

