Assam Govt To Introduce Registration Portal For Imams After 2 AQIS Suspect Clerics' Arrest

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed on Monday that the two people arrested for their links to the terror outfit Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) were working as clerics (Imam) in separate mosques in the state and one of them is a kingpin of a 'Jihadi network'.

According to Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy, the arrested Imam of the Tinkonia Shantipur Masjid has been identified as Abdus Sobahan (43) whereas the second was identified as Jalaluddin Sheikh (49), a cleric of Tilapara Masjid.

#LIVE: Imam applicants' verification to be conducted by police, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding policy change following arrest of two Imams; Tune in here - https://t.co/0lrQ4c7AL1 pic.twitter.com/eajS9OT2Ce — Republic (@republic) August 22, 2022

CM Sarma said that the kingpin of the network is from Bangladesh and he infiltrated to expand the extremist network in India. He also revealed that the government has made a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and advised the locals to report an unknown person willing to serve as an Imam in a mosque.

"The Islamic community is more religious, so when someone turns up showing interest to serve as an Imam, then he is accepted. This is nobody's fault", the CM said. "But now we have devised an SOP that if there is an Imam in your village you don't know, then inform your nearest police station. The police station will first verify then you can hire him". He also stated that the government will soon introduce a portal where Imams migrating in from outside the state will have to register before settling.

Two AQIS suspect clerics arrested in Assam

The two AQIS suspect clerics were first taken into custody on Saturday, August 20, but the Police arrested them after their links to the terror outfit surfaced from Assam's Goalpara district. Following their arrest, the Police recovered several books, posters and a mobile phone the two used to stay in touch with their Bangladeshi handlers.

Officer Reddy revealed that both the terrorists were involved in jihadi activities and were trying to radicalise the youth of Assam for the last three to four years. "Jalaluddin had organised a religious congregation at Tilapara Sundarpara which was addressed by several speakers from Bangladesh who have been identified as jihadis and their speeches had contents related to such activities", he said.

The Police Officer also stated that the arrested clerics were once in contact with five other Jihadis who were nabbed earlier in the state along with those arrested in West Bengal. Notably, a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been registered against the duo.

(With PTI Inputs)