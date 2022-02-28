The Assam government has decided to set up 'Naamghars' (Vaishnavite Monasteries) at all places where the 15th-century saint and social reformer Srimanta Sankardeva Sankardeva had spent at least one night during his journey from Batradava (Assam) to Cooch Behar (West Bengal), said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

The government is also planning to introduce a special bus service under ASTC to cover those places for pilgrims. The Assam CM made the announcement during the 91st annual session of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha at Naharkatia in the Dibrugarh district.

Sarma said that the state government would provide Rs 6 crore per annum to Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva University to meet the salary expenses of its employees and would also fund Rs 1 crore for setting up a 'Naamghar' where the open session is being held.

'Srimanta Sankardeva was a great Indian & the greatest Assamese'

The chief minister said that the thought of Sankardeva brings into mind the days of medieval India. The great saint was a multi-faceted spiritual guru of the 15th and 16th centuries and was a great soul who infused nationalistic fervour among the Assamese people. He transformed the cultural and social landscape of Assam and with insightful thoughts of Vedanta philosophy unified the Assamese society, said Sarma.

"He is aptly the father of the Assamese society and his contributions have been evaluated from different points of view across all ages as a religious guru, social reformer, philosopher, and cultural connoisseur," he said.

“Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva was a great Indian and the greatest Assamese. In the 15th century, Sankardeva set the foundation of a united Assamese society while serving the holy land of India,” Sarma said.

He also said that the Assamese society in the medieval period was not united and Sankardeva gave a new boost to unity through spiritualism and culture. "Tribal emotions and elements are being reflected in Sankardeva's creations and the Assamese society would have to march ahead following his ideals," the Assam Chief Minister said.

