Assam Govt To Shut 34 Schools In State As All Students Fail In Class X Board Exam

Assam schools: The Assam government has decided to shut down 34 state-run schools. This has been announced by the state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. The crackdown came after none of the students from these 34 schools passed this year’s Class X board exams or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC). Publicising the decision, Minister Pegu said that there's no point to spend taxpayers’ money on schools with a zero success rate.

Elaborating on the option for students studying in these schools, the state Education Minister said, "Those studying in these 34 schools can enroll their names in other educational institutions." He further stated that although these schools will be closed, the students would be given a chance to enroll in other schools.

Over 500 students from these schools appeared in this year’s HSLC exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). Notably, more than five lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exams, which were conducted in offline mode after two years. Earlier the exams were being conducted in online mode due to COVID restrictions.

Closed schools to be merged with other government schools

The state secondary education department informed that the closed schools will be merged with other government schools located nearby and teachers and students will be accommodated in them.

Show cause notices to 102 state-run schools

Earlier in June, Assam Secondary Education Department issued show-cause notices to 102 state-run schools for the poor results of their students. It was also reported that the overall pass percentage of this year’s HSLC examination was 56.49 per cent, which is much lower than the 2021 pass percentage of 93.10 per cent when the HSLC examination was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the results were declared through an evaluation formula based on the internal assessment of the students.

The Education Department of the state also informed that while over 25 state-run schools in the state have shown zero per cent results in this year’s HSLC examination, the pass percentage of 70 schools were below 10 per cent.

AAP reacts to Assam government's decision

Following the Assam government's decision, Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the state government saying that closing schools is not the solution. He said that the state governments should instead focus on improving the condition of schools and the quality of education being imparted to students.