Assam Govt To Torch 2,479 Confiscated Rhino Horns On World Rhino Day To Spread Awareness

With a motive to send a strong message against the menace of poaching, the Assam government will celebrate World Rhino Day on Wednesday by torching 2,479 Rhino horns that the government had confiscated over the past four decades from poachers.

Preparations are underway at the Bokahat Stadium ground in the state’s Golaghat district where the Rhino horns will be set ablaze on Wednesday, 'World Rhino Day'. The seized horns had been stored in various treasuries across the state. Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma along with several ministers and senior forest department officials among others will be present at the event.

Assam has world's largest number of 'Rhinoceros unicornis'

As per officials of the Department of Forest, a total of 2,479 Rhino horns will be burnt along with elephant tusks and parts of other wild animals. Notably, Assam holds the record of nestling the largest population of 2600 One-Horn Rhinos (Rhinoceros unicornis) in the world that are also observed in Assam's Manas, Orang National Parks and Pibitora Wildlife Sanctuary apart from Kaziranga National Park.

Assam will deliver message to stop Rhino horn trade

Union Minister of State for Forest and Environment, Ashwini Kumar Choubey had on Sunday declared in a press conference in Guwahati that the Rhino horns will be blazed in front of the public on September 22 for the significance of Rhinos. "It is a very good initiative taken by the Government of Assam to destroy the Rhino horns and it will help to stop the illegal trade of rhino horns. The horns will be burned publicly on September 22," Choubey said. "The Centre acknowledges the initiative by the Assam government. September 22 is World Rhino Day and from that day we will be able to put into halt Rhino horn trade and Assam will be delivering the message," the Union Minister further added.

No medicinal value in Rhino horns: Suklabaidya

A statement released on Tuesday by the Environment Minister of Assam Parimal Suklabaidya stated, "This is the largest public destruction of the stockpile of horns of the Greater One-Horned Rhino. The event is aimed to propagate and reinforce the fact that Rhino horns do not have any medicinal value."

Good morning #Assam! #WorldRhinoDay on 22nd Sept will witness the largest stockpile public destruction of reconciled rhino horns in line with @assamforest’s efforts to bust all myths related to rhino horns under the leadership of HCM Dr.@himantabiswa. @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/cfKGtJkE7z — Parimal Suklabaidya (@ParimalSuklaba1) September 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the Assam Cabinet has decided that 94 Rhino horns will be preserved as heritage pieces for educational purposes while 29 more will be preserved for court cases. The One-Horned Rhinos were listed as endangered in 1975, however, were later declared 'vulnerable' in the 2008 Red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Image: PIXABAY