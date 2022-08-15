Assam Govt To Withdraw 1 Lakh Minor Cases To Reduce Burden On Lower Judiciary: CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government will withdraw nearly one lakh minor cases, including cases involving social media posts, to reduce the burden on the lower judiciary, reported news agency ANI. He further informed that the government has decided that minor cases registered before midnight of August 14, 2021 will be withdrawn.

The Chief Minister while hoisting the national flag at the 75th Independence Day function in Guwahati informed that there are about 4 lakh cases pending in the lower judiciary and therefore, in efforts to reduce the burden on the state's lower judiciary, the decision to withdraw the pending cases has been taken.

According to news agency PTI, the decision will enable the judiciary to focus on more heinous crimes such as rapes and murders.

The Chief Minister further gave a reply to militant groups ULFA(I) and NSCN, who called for a "boycott" of Independence Day celebrations and a "total shutdown" in five Northeastern states, including Assam. "Those who are still dreaming of "sovereignty" should return to the discussion table," he said, adding, "Sovereignty is non-negotiable and Assam is an integral part of India."

Recalling the participation of people in the tiranga rally and Prabhat Pheri, the Chief Minister said, "The mass participation in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme in the state since Saturday has brought to fore the patriotic feeling that is inherent in each person’s heart."

Over 4.5 lakh cases pending in Assam courts

Over 4.5 lakh cases are pending in the courts across Assam, including the Guwahati High Court as of December 2021, according to the state Assembly. The Judicial Department of the Assam government said 41,313 cases are pending in the high court and 4,13,627 cases are under trial in lower courts, reported PTI.

In order to clear the pending cases, various courts were established in the state in every district and sub-divisions of the state. About seventeen special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) courts were set up to try cases related to the sexual exploitation of children.

According to PTI, the state Assembly informed that the courts were unable to function during the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore, the cases were piling up.