Assam Govt Withdraws All COVID-19 Restrictions Including Compulsory Testing, Night Curfew

After reporting a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, February 13 informed that all the virus-related restrictions shall be withdrawn. A detailed notification will be issued today, February 14. In a tweet, the Chief Minister said that all restrictions including compulsory testing facilities at airports, railway stations and hospitals with night curfew, social-religious gatherings including other curbs shall stand withdrawn.

Assam CM Sarma’s update on COVID-19 restriction withdrawal:

Assam COVID-19 situation

Assam reported a dip in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the state recorded 172 new infections, 95 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,23,416, according to the bulletin issued by National Health Mission. After this, the numbers further went down on Sunday with 79 people testing positive for the infection.

The positivity percentage is 0.83 per cent. Four people succumbed to death on Sunday due to the infection. The recovery rate in the state is at 98.56 per cent.

India COVID-19 situation

Daily new COVID-19 cases in the country dipped below 50,000 after around 40 days, taking the country's virus tally to 4,26,31,421, while the active cases declined to 5,37,045, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

India logged 44,877 infections, while the death toll climbed to 5,08,665 with 684 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A total of 37,379 people had tested positive for the infection in a day on January 4. The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded as less than one lakh for seven consecutive days The active cases comprise 1.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.55 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 73,398 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.